Just Another Day With Joe: 30-Year-Old Joe And She Was 12

Joe Biden had one of his weird moments in public when he made a pedophile joke before a crowd that laughed and clapped, probably out of a sense of duty. He said suggestively, “We go back a long way. She was 12; I was 30.” He tends to put his hands on people, including young girls, while sniffing their hair, making this joke a bit stunning.

There is also the matter of the probably inappropriate showers with his young daughter, who also thinks someone molested her.

Biden STUNS crowd into utter bewilderment after saying most CREEPY thing he may EVER said: “We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. pic.twitter.com/4hY8E6bZEv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 23, 2022

WHEN JOE’S DAUGHTER ASHLEY WAS YOUNG, EXCERPTS FROM HER DIARY

National File obtained the diary of Ashley Blazer Biden, the daughter of Joe Biden, and published it. The diary dates back to 2000, and it was appropriate to make it public before the election. She was a young girl taking showers with Dad.

Ashley Biden describes “probably inappropriate showers” with her father, one of which was alongside someone named Caroline. That could be her troubled cousin Caroline Biden.

Biden’s daughter, 39 years of age, has a history of drugs and has been very free sexually. She complains she is literally in “heat” all the time and thinks she needs sex to feel good. Ashley also said in the diary that she believes she was abused as a young child but has a poor memory of it.

After declaring she was “here for sexual trauma” [rehab] in the previous entry, on page 23 of the diary, dated January 30, 2019, the author explores the topic of sexual abuse and how it may have led to her overactive sex drive. “I’ve had one of my hardest days – my sex drive is out of f**king control. Like literally, I am in heat,” wrote the author.

“I know it’s not the healthiest way to deal with things, but @ least it’s better than drugs,” she wrote, adding that she thought she needed “sex to feel good.”

Ashley explored why she felt this need to have sex, saying she believes she was molested as a child.

“Was I molested. I think so – I can’t remember specifics but I do remember trauma,” wrote Ashley, before listing a series of potential incidents, one of which may have included Ashley Biden’s cousin Caroline Biden, as the author says she remembers “being somewhat sexualized” alongside a person named “Caroline.”

The author then wrote that she remembers “showers with my dad” that were “probably not appropriate.”

On page 83, in an entry dated July 22, 2019, Ashley wrote that she received a phone call from her father, Joe Biden, who cried on the phone while expressing his worry for her in the days leading up to July 30-31 Democratic Primary Debate.

“My dad cried on the phone saying he has the debate in a week and ‘Now has to worry about [Ashley],’” she wrote. “And he cried. Maybe he knows what he is doing, and it’s worked, but my feelings of guilt often are overwhelming.”

Joe taking inappropriate showers with his young daughter is on him.

THE LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD

When he’s not relating to young girls, he’s trying to find his way off stage.

Joe Biden has no idea what’s going on. The guy can’t even get on and off the stage. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/eSQo0Yuiat — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 21, 2022

