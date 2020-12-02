AG Barr says media misrepresented him

Attorney General Bill Barr is displeased with the misinformation going around claiming he’s finished his review and found no massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The problem is he gave the media the ammunition. He did say, “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

A spokesperson for the DOJ has come out to dispel what she describes as misinformation being reported by the media on AG Barr’s comments from earlier today:

“Some media outlets have incorrectly reported that the Department has concluded its investigation of election fraud and announced an affirmative finding of no fraud in the election. That is not what the Associated Press reported nor what the Attorney General stated. The Department will continue to receive and vigorously pursue all specific and credible allegations of fraud as expeditiously as possible.”

It’s getting to the point that you can’t believe anyone, not the media, not the FBI…who should we believe?

what the Attorney General stated. The Department will continue to receive and vigorously pursue all specific and credible allegations of fraud as expeditiously as possible.” @ClareHymes22 @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 2, 2020