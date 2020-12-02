Andrew Yang might run for NYC mayor after he votes in Georgia

A 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, is reportedly weighing a campaign for mayor of New York City, a close ally told Forbes on Monday.

The unnamed ally, only referred to as a former aide of Yang’s, told Forbes that the business and tech entrepreneur is “definitely” thinking about a bid to replace the historically unpopular and term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio. However, Yang has not made a decision yet.

Mr. Yang is well-known as is his agenda. He wants to give cash to everyone – even millionaires – and believes in Universal Basic Income [communistic ideology].

Yang called Trump a white supremacist and ‘cried‘ over gun violence. He also called for legalizing all drugs. Mr. Yang said that with the Green New Deal, which he supports, you wouldn’t own your own car.

CNN President Jeff Zucker and Staten Island Congressman Max Rose (D-N.Y.) are also talking about running for mayor, according to Forbes.

Zucker appears to hate Republicans and has a penchant for seeking revenge.

In February, Yang launched a nonprofit called Humanity Forward to continue promoting UBI. He also joined CNN as a political commentator and started his own weekly podcast called “Yang Speaks.”

Recently, he and his wife moved to Georgia to vote in the senatorial elections for the two Democrats. Then he’s going to New York to run for mayor possibly.