AG Barr was interested in Obama’s peeps tied to dossier

Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson secured new emails in the Russia-Trump hoax investigation of the investigation.

The Washington Times reported that AG Barr was interested in Obama’s political appointees involved in debriefing dossier author Christopher Steele as he was selling conspiracy theories. Barr was asking questions.

Mr. Barr requested information in May 2019, the month he appointed U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham to investigate how the FBI opened and conducted its probe into Mr. Trump and his campaign.

A May 15, 2019, email, with the subject line “AG Barr Request,” is attached to the FBI’s reply. The reply contains email threads between Kathleen Kavalec, then-deputy assistant secretary of state for Russia, and FBI agents assigned to “Crossfire Hurricane,” as the probe was called.

Overall, the emails show Mr. Steele’s determination, a former foreign intelligence agent, to bring down the Trump candidacy by trying different avenues, be it the news media, the FBI or the State Department.

What Mr. Barr did with the information is not disclosed in the documents obtained by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, and Homeland Security and Government Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican.

Several email exchanges suggest the parties were simply idiots as opposed to clever manipulators. They believed their own conspiracies it seems. Paranoia?

All in all, the email exchanges sounded like children playing FBI. They created a spy thriller out of whole cloth.

Ms. Kavalec continued her search for Steele information by meeting with the man himself at the State Department on Oct. 11, 2016. Notes from the meeting were not turned over to congressional investigators. They surfaced in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the FBI by Citizens United, led by David Bossie.

In all, the State Department had three senior Obama political appointees obtaining Mr. Steele‘s anti-Trump material: Ms. Nuland, Mr. Winer, and Ms. Kavalec.

You can go to The Washington Times to read the emails. At least we know that Bill Barr had an interest. Of course, the fact that they work at a snail’s pace is stupefying.