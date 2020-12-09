17 states join Texas in the suit against states that violate their own voter laws

Texas is suing Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin for changing their election processes immediately before the election and doing so illegally. The lawsuit was described as “ridiculous,” “preposterous,” and bound to fail by the Left. However, we now have 17 states that have joined the lawsuit, along with the President.

The lawsuit contends that these states, by violating their own election laws [to enable ballot stuffing], have robbed voters in these 17 states of their rights. The four states in question have disenfranchised the voters of these 17 states.

In addition to Missouri, the other red states pushing for Texas’s court fight are Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Indiana, Louisiana, North Dakota, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

In support of the Texas case, the states filed an amicus brief, known as a friend-of-the-court brief, arguing the justices should review the matter.

“When non-legislative actors in other states encroach on the authority of the ‘legislature thereof’ in that state to administer a presidential election, they threaten the liberty, not just of their own citizens, but of every citizen of the United States who casts a lawful ballot in that election,” the brief read.