AG James to Seize Donald Trump’s Properties If He Doesn’t Pay

In case you missed it, New York Attorney General Letitia James isn’t done with her assault on Donald Trump. On Tuesday, she said she would ask the court to seize former president Donald Trump’s assets, including his real estate properties such as Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street if he does not pay the roughly $355 million the judge fined him in her civil fraud case.

With interest, it’s over $463 million.

There are some questions about whether this has to be in cash. She expects it in cash, and for every day it’s on appeal, she’s charging interest. In addition, Judge Napolitano said on Newsmax last night that the court could take three or four years to hear the case.

Reportedly, the only way he can avoid this is to lock up nearly half a billion dollars in cash in an account in the state’s name.

Speaking Tuesday on ABC News, James insisted that “[i]f he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets.”

“We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day,” she added. 40 Wall Street is the address of the Trump Building, which the former president bought decades ago and spent at least $200 million restoring. The building was named a landmark by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Committee in 1998.

Alina Habba said they would appeal the decision.

“Given the grave stakes, we trust that the Appellate Division will overturn this egregious verdict and end this relentless persecution against my clients,” she said. “Let me make one thing perfectly clear: this is not just about Donald Trump – if this decision stands, it will serve as a signal to every single American that New York is no longer open for business.”

This is what people like Letitia James are turning NYC into. pic.twitter.com/Ro86jkSa4Q — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 21, 2024

Ms. Habba said James would not put Donald Trump out of business.

In addition to the fines for doing nothing wrong, the court banned Trump from doing business for three years and his sons for two. They are also barred from taking out loans.

Watch:

Alina Habba says the case against Trump is “absolutely toxic,” “un-American,” and A.G. Letitia James will not put President Trump out of business! @AlinaHabba #Lawfare

pic.twitter.com/pMUNpHcaki — NanLee2 (@NanLee1124) February 20, 2024

E JEAN CARROLL’S BACK AT THE TROUGH

At the same time, the “rape” victim E Jean Carroll who didn’t even know the year she was raped and had no evidence will sue Trump again. He mentioned her name. She’s already into him for $88 million.

The former Elle columnist and rape obsessive might sue former President Donald Trump a third time.

Crowley commented during an interview with Jen Psaki on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” after Trump said at a Michigan rally over the weekend that he didn’t know Carroll, had done nothing wrong to her, and that the lawsuits against him were “unfair.”

Is that sue-worthy? This is Soviet.

Related