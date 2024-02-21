Donald Trump’s Surprise VP Candidates

Some of the candidates that Donald Trump selected for vice president surprised me. The one that surprised me the most was Ron DeSantis. I like him very much, and I could see him as President should something happen to President Trump.

What do you think of the candidates? I expected Byron Donalds and Kristi Noem, but really didn’t think the others would be on the list. It was good to not see Nikki Haley on the list.

I’m interested in what others think.

Breaking News: President Trump says that Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Byron Donalds, Kristi Noem, and Tulsi Gabbard are on his shortlist for Vice President.

pic.twitter.com/bSiH7Hd6QM — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) February 21, 2024

Related