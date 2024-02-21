Donald Trump’s Surprise VP Candidates

Some of the candidates that Donald Trump selected for vice president surprised me. The one that surprised me the most was Ron DeSantis. I like him very much, and I could see him as President should something happen to President Trump.
What do you think of the candidates? I expected Byron Donalds and Kristi Noem, but really didn’t think the others would be on the list. It was good to not see Nikki Haley on the list.
I’m interested in what others think.
Breaking News: President Trump says that Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Byron Donalds, Kristi Noem, and Tulsi Gabbard are on his shortlist for Vice President.
pic.twitter.com/bSiH7Hd6QM
— The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) February 21, 2024
1 Sen. Tim Scott – Impressed most during debates
2 Gov. Ron DeSantis – his experience seems to say highly qualified
3 Gov. Kristi Noem – sensible, is her experience strong enough
4 Tulsi Gabbard – I admire her greatly, but a bit of a question as a president. she is a real patriot
5 Vivek Ramaswamy – good campaigner, but needs seasoning t serve as president
6 Florida Rep. Byron Donalds – an unknown to me.
Other considerations
Tim Scott – when he campaigns he speaks in a manner that speaks to black culture, but will it make a difference? Tim, born in ’65 is almost 60
Ron DeSantis – Trump damaged him a bit, but I think he would be popular with traditional Republican voters. How has he done with independents in the past. At 46 Ron is in his prime.
Kristi Noem, is she well enough known? Trump does not need her help in the Republican West, Can she or Tulsi pull more female votes?
Kristi is 53 and Tulsi is 43.
I would be uncomfortable with VIVEK, though he talks a great game. 4 years in the cabinet might prove him for the next round.
I am a Big Fan of Ben Carson, and if something happened to Trump I believe he would make the best president out of the group. Ben was born in 1951, so only he can tell us how fit he is for the campaign and serving if elected.