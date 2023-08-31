AG James’s Civil Suit Asks Judge to Find Trump Guilty Without a Trial

Letitia James, who ran on a “Get Trump’ ticket, filed a civil action against President Donald Trump’s Organization that was unsealed in New York.

According to Yahoo News, she wants Trump and his organization found guilty without a trial:

While running his father’s family real estate empire, former President Donald Trump bloated his net worth by a staggering $2 billion, New York Attorney General Letitia James charged in asking a Manhattan judge to rule against the Trumps before their upcoming $250 million civil fraud trial, according to court filings unsealed Wednesday.

James asked State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron to resolve one of the fraud claims facing the Trumps encompassing a chunk of the case slated for trial Oct. 2 by recognizing a “mountain of undisputed evidence” of rampant fraud.

“No trial is required for the Court to determine that (Trump) presented grossly and materially inflated asset values in (financial filings) and then used those (filings) repeatedly in business transactions to defraud banks and insurers,” the filing said.

She doesn’t even want him to have a trial!

James accuses him of inflating his network by $2 billion to strengthen the Trump Organization’s position in the city’s real estate market.

James has been investigating Donald Trump for years. She couldn’t find anything criminal so she went for civil cases. In addition to the one on October 2, she has one for an alleged pyramid scheme on January 29.

GO DEEPER

Among the alleged wrongdoings, AG James claims Trump overvalued by up to 39 percent assets like his New York skyscrapers, golf courses and residential properties, and his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Florida. Doing so, she claims, allowed the Trump brand to deceive banks, lenders, and business partners with “hundreds of millions of dollars in ill-gotten savings and profits.”

[They all have appraisers.]

Despite the Trump Organization laying claim to a real estate empire worth $6.7 billion in 2014, the New York attorney general claims she has hard evidence the combined value did not exceed $4.5 billion.

As part of the unsealed documents, AG James includes public statements by President Trump accusing her of being a racist and saying that the world would have suffered a nuclear attack from North Korea if he had not chosen to forgo his lucrative career and serve the public as president.



In addition to seeking a $250 million judgment against the Trump Organization, AG James hopes to prevent the Trump family from doing commercial real estate deals in New York for the next five years and permanently bar family members from running or helping direct businesses.

Leftist Democrats have called for lawsuits against Donald Trump and his family to bankrupt them. The locales Democrats chose are filled with far-left Democrats.

Now far-left James doesn’t even want the Trumps to have a trial. The Democrats are tearing our Constitution and justice system apart.

During 2020, New York AG Letitia James allowed lawlessness to rein in the NYC streets. Now AG James is leading witch hunts against Donald Trump and his supporters. AG James is a classic example of globalist privilege.

pic.twitter.com/v9Eytk7ICU — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) August 30, 2023

Related