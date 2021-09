This looks funny and harmless, but it’s not. This little metal creature is the tool of the totalitarian. It’s checking you out through facial recognition and then monitoring your vaccine status and COV compliance. It’s in Singapore at this time, but, don’t kid yourself, it’s heading for the USA.

An AI bot roams the streets of Singapore, using facial recognition to monitor vaccine status and COVID compliance pic.twitter.com/gIuF8IM1wx — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 6, 2021

Related