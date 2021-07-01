Air Force lowers standards for fitness like China and Russia never do



















The Air Force fitness test was modified again. Let’s hope Russia and China don’t find out.

We will see more walking instead of running and modified pushups, Task and Purpose reports. Airmen and women can now pick their own test.

Airmen will get to choose between running, shuttle run sprints, and walking for the aerobic portion of the test. Shuttle run sprints involve sprinting back and forth between two markers about 25 meters apart. They could then choose between planks and sit-ups for the core strength measure. And for the final portion of the test airmen would be allowed to choose between push-ups and raised-hand push-ups.

Instead of going up and down like a traditional push-up, the raised hand push-ups allow airmen to alternate lifting their hands up while in the push-up ready position…

They also don’t have to meet the waist requirements. Apparently, they can look like the Pillsbury Doughboy. Maybe they could fly drones instead of fighter jets.

The responses to the article are better than anything we could come up with:

This is an absolute joke! We give them nothing but choices. What next? Let them choose when and how long they come to work? When and where they wish to deploy? When they wish to wear the uniform, or even how they want to wear it? Not ready for your leave to end? That’s ok, take a few more days. This is nuts and it’s only the beginning of the end.

Lynda Bloomburg, when the air base at Tan Son Nut in Vietnam was attacked in the early morning of the Tet offensive many of those ” none foxhole airmen types ” picked up a weapon a ran, not walked, to the perimeter of the base to defend themselves and the base.

Name hidden to prevent retaliation. But, this is the biggest joke yet. We change women’s hairstyles to be PC. Now, we change the PT test standards because let’s face it most recruits don’t meet DoD standards. The USAF has transitioned from being a military service to a corporation. What’s next napping pods on the flight line? I mean we already have massaging recliners for the pilots, so why not?

The Air Force is getting soft as hell, next they’ll include jump roping. Proud to be a ARMY MAN.. LMAO

Are they going to be assigned their own personal butt wiper as well? Is there any way possible that we can distance ourselves any further from the military? You’ve got to be kidding me with these changes! As if we didn’t get enough garbage from the other services already? Now, we will be even less popular than the Coast Guard!

