Pot-stirrer Dr. Fauci is dividing Americans by vaccination status now



















Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, is now driving up the angst over the Delta Variant. As their power and control wane, the Left needs to drum up another catastrophe.

According to Dr. Fauci; “When you have such a low level of vaccination superimposed upon a variant that has a high degree of efficiency of spread, what you are going to see among under-vaccinated regions, be that states, cities or counties, you’re going to see these individual types of blips,” he said, “It’s almost like it’s going to be two Americas.”

He added; “This is entirely avoidable, entirely preventable. If you are vaccinated, you diminish dramatically your risk of getting infected and even more dramatically your risk of getting seriously ill. If you are not vaccinated, you are at considerable risk,” as he continues to push the vaccines for the hard-left in control of the government.

Fauci is a troublemaker.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines work just fine against the Delta Variant. His blather is just more hysteria from the Left. It’s already led to The WHO telling people to wear masks all the time, and encourage lockdowns again in some countries. LA is back to forcing masks on people.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on the Delta variant: “If you are not vaccinated you are at considerable risk …” “…What you are gonna see among under-vaccinated regions … you’re gonna see these individual types of blips. It’s almost like it’s going to be two Americas.” pic.twitter.com/0CEbqsxiAQ — The Recount (@therecount) June 30, 2021

Related

















