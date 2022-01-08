Air Force Rejects a Medical Exemption for Woman with an Allergy to Vax Components

The Air Force has rejected a medical exemption application to the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate from a reservist despite the member presenting proof that she has an allergy to one of the vaccine’s components.

A clinic in Texas performed allergy testing.

“She developed a positive reaction to intradermal testing to Polysorbate, indicating the potential for a significant allergic reaction to future COVID-19 vaccination,” the doctor wrote in the letter, a copy of which was reviewed by The Epoch Times.

“I respectfully recommend that the patient be granted a medical waiver for the COVID-19 vaccine,” he added.

The Air Force and Navy are allegedly issuing blanket denials.

Related