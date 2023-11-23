Air Marshals’ Mission: Follow Unconvicted People Who Were in DC Jan. ’21

Unconvicted J6 defendants are on the TSA Quad S terrorism list, making it difficult for them to fly. This was not done to convicted Antifa and BLM actual terrorists. It’s not done to pro-Hamas terrorists. It’s even worse than that. Following these people around is almost all the air marshals do. It’s been made into their primary mission.

I think the Left, specifically the administration, is trying to ruin the country in every way possible.

An official for the Sky Marshals Service appeared on Fox News to explain how they are not keeping us safe. It seems their primary mission is to follow unconvicted J6 defendants around. But it doesn’t stop there. They follow anyone who flew into the Capital Region at the time of the rally in 2021. She warns that when you get on a plane, you better look around to see if there’s a nice big football player around who can protect you because no one’s going to come to your rescue.

“Things that we’re doing are Quiet Skies missions, and those are missions that are following the January 2021 people. So we’re either on the border for illegal immigrants that we’re following, folks from January 2021. We’re not doing our regular missions where we’re out there looking for the bad guys. So right now, on most flights, you’re not going to have air marshals.

The stunned Fox News host asked her what she meant by January 2021 people being the primary mission.

She said, “That means our primary mission is a little group called Quiet Skies. It’s a mission called Quiet Skies that we’re following people who flew into the National Capital Region in January 2021. You did not have to go to the Capitol or the rally, and you’ve been put on a specific list that TSA now has assigned air marshals to follow.

“These people who have not had any type of criminal investigation, they haven’t committed a crime, but yet three years later, we’re following the same individuals, day in and day out.”

The Fox host said: “So you’re saying that air marshals are now following people that were at the Capitol on January 6th, and they’re not tracking terrorists at all.

It’s actually worse than that.

The official explained, “Well, they didn’t even have to be at the Capitol, Carly; they could have just flown into the National Capital Region. So if anybody was there for a job interview, to visit family, we even had a gentleman that was there for a funeral – they put him on this domestic terrorist list – just because of their geographic location to Washington, DC.

Fox host says: “So these people did not even commit a crime. They weren’t even at the capitol? What do those people know? That they’re on this list?”

The official continues. “Some of them do because when they go to the airport, they get the note on their boarding pass, and then they have to go through enhanced security; then they’re followed by teams of air marshals on any leg of the flight that they have, so, yes, a lot of them do know that they’re being followed.

“Yet they haven’t been vetted, and they have not committed a crime, and three years later, we’re still doing the same duty, and we followed the same people over and over for three years who are no threat to this country.

Carly, the Fox host, asked how concerned we should be.

The official said, “I think you should be very concerned when you’re on the aircraft you need to look around to see who you might be able to ask to help you like a Good Samaritan because you’re kind of, you’re on your own. If anything happens, please don’t wait. There’s going to be no law enforcement that’s going to help you, so you need to have a plan.

“Look where the exit doors are, look where your flight attendants are standing around you, but I would look at other passengers to see, you know, I would be looking around for a football player, somebody, a pretty big guy or a couple of big guys, in case you needed to take action.”

Watch the Fox host react in disbelief to something we’ve known for months.

Fox News is STUNNED to learn that January 6th defendants (unconvicted) have been placed on the Quad S list- the TSA terrorism list which subjects people with this designation to hours of harassment at the airport. I’ve literally been talking about this publicly for nearly 3… pic.twitter.com/SREcg26O41 — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 22, 2023

