Democrat Sen. Says We’re Obligated to Ukraine Before Our Border

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) stated that the US is obligated to fund Ukraine’s war before doing anything on the US Border [where an invasion is taking place].

House Republicans advanced a bipartisan funding bill that includes aid for Israel. President Biden has vowed to veto any standalone packages that do not include $61 billion+ in funds for Ukraine and called on lawmakers to advance a $100 billion foreign aid package that includes $60 billion in assistance for Ukraine and $10 billion for Israel. We’re even sending money to Southeast Asia now while our own economy is imploding. We have to borrow to do it, and are a nation of debtors.

UKRAINE EARNED US’S BORROWED MONEY

On Sunday, Senator Bennet appeared on Face The Nation to discuss the ongoing back-and-forth. “I think the really important thing that there is broad bipartisan support for in the Senate right now is that we’ve got to get a recognition that we’ve got to get the Ukraine funding done as part of this package,” Bennet said.

“We’ve got to get the Israel funding done, the humanitarian funding done, and the funding for Southeast Asia as well. There are some Republicans who have said that in order to do that, in order to have that vote, they want to see something done on the border,” he continued.

“And I think we have had good conversations over the last several days and before that trying to see if we can get to some sort of solution. I believe, of course, that the Ukrainian people have earned a vote to support them without a negotiation on the U.S. border, but there are others in the Senate who feel differently, and we’re trying to see if we can get to a solution.”

Americans haven’t earned a secure border??? The US is being destroyed in real-time. Everything else is a distraction.

WE’RE OBLIGATED TO UKRAINE BUT NOT TO AMERICANS?

Face The Nation host Margaret Brennan then asked about the growing number of Republicans who have refused to vote for an aid package for Ukraine without an agreement on the border crisis.

Bennet agreed but dodged and claimed Ukraine had taken back “half of its territory” and decimated the Black Sea Fleet. They want to reclaim Ukraine’s land while allowing the US to be taken over by criminals, terrorists, warlords, deadbeats, and some nice people who are still breaking our laws.

“And now the United States, I think, has an obligation to continue to support them in this fight, not just for Ukraine, but a fight for democracy,” Bennet said. “And I don’t know whether the House will come to the conclusion that that’s enough for them, so we’re continuing to see if there’s something we can do on the border. My view is there’s always room to make our immigration system better on behalf of the American people, and I hope people of good faith can come together and together and reach a solution.”

Ukraine is a dictatorship.

WHO’S RIGHT ON THE LAND?

The West claims Ukraine took back half the land Russia confiscated.

Update November 6th This presentation is sponsored by the heroic efforts of the AFU to liberate Ukraine. They have liberated 50% of the territory Russia occupied after Feb 24th. Visit interactive map for more details and explanations:https://t.co/qkyqJ5tehA pic.twitter.com/dghHcHC8nT — Def Mon (@DefMon3) November 6, 2022

According to Col. Macgregor, Russia doesn’t want the rest of Ukraine.

