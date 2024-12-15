Alarming Drones & They Found the Missing Iranian Drone Ship

On Thursday, a fed-up NJ sheriff sent his office’s industrial drone to follow 50 drones an officer saw coming off the water. He reported it to the state police, FBI, and Coast Guard. The Coast Guard then reported that 13 drones with 8-foot wingspans followed them. The drone easily evaded everyone. The Sheriff told the NY Post if it isn’t the US, it’s scary.

A newly minted and massive Iranian drone carrier was captured in new satellite images sailing in the Persian Gulf this week — the ship’s first reported sighting since leaving its home port for the first time in mid-November.

It had gone weeks without being seen. It headed for the Persian Gulf and that’s where the three ships are now.

The satellite images taken Thursday by commercial operator Maxar Technologies show three Iranian drone ships in the waters off the country’s coast as theories have swirled in the US that Iran could be behind the mysterious drone sightings across the tri-state area, according to Business Insider.

Iran’s new carrier — the Shahid Bagheri — is a converted shipping container outfitted to support drone operations. The report said it was last seen on Nov. 12, when it was captured by satellite imagery sitting in Bandar Abbas.

The Iran Story

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) addressed the claims during a Wednesday morning interview with Fox News. He heard from “good sources” that Iran could be behind the drone activity and referencing confidential sources.

“I’m going to tell you the real deal. Iran launched a mothership that contains these drones,” Van Drew stated. “It’s off the East Coast of the United States of America. They’ve launched drones.”

The Pentagon denied it.

On Thursday, John Kirby, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, addressed the issue. He said that no federal agency had found evidence to support claims of illegal drone activity. He noted that all examined aircraft appeared to be operating lawfully.

Everyone knew it was a lie. So, Kirby later clarified his remarks during a Friday interview on Fox’s The Story.

“I said many of the corroborated sightings have turned out to be piloted aircraft; I didn’t say all of them. I said those were the ones we were able to corroborate,” Kirby explained.

“There’s certainly the ones that we have not been able to [corroborate] and don’t know the answers to it,” he added.

