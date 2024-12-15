NJ Mayor Told to Treat Fallen Drones as an “Attack on the Homeland”

New Jersey’s Belleville Mayor Michael Melham said the state gave guidance that if a drone is downed, “we’re immediately to call the bomb squad of our county.” Also, “our fire department has been instructed to make sure they wear HAZMAT suits” like it’s an attack on the homeland.

“On the way here, I was on the phone with my OEM team, and we now have guidance coming from the state,” Melham said. “And that guidance does say two different things. First of all, if there is a downed drone in our vicinity, we’re immediately to call the bomb squad of our county, and, second, our fire department has been instructed to make sure they wear HAZMAT suits,” Melham said Friday on Fox News’ “Faulkner Focus.”

Host Harris Faulkner asked, “So, if something falls out of the sky that people have seen…you’re to treat this [like] more than a plane crash, it’s treated like an attack on the homeland?” she asked.

Melham replied, “That is correct because they’re not quite sure if there’s a payload or not, and that’s what we were told during our briefing on Wednesday.”

He later added, “it sounds like it might very well be our highest-level government; it might be government assets that are being deployed as a countermeasure.”

Watch:

Earlier on @FaulknerFocus, Belleville NJ Mayor Michael Melham: Wait until you hear what we have been instructed to do if one of these large drones lands or hits the ground… #drones pic.twitter.com/cMuYaL2HJb — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) December 13, 2024

