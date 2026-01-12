Albertans Line Up to Sign a Petition for Independence

M Dowling
Large numbers of Albertans are lining up in freezing weather to sign a petition for independence. If they win independence, they will get a huge raise. However, they need 177,732 valid signatures to move ahead. That is a high bar. They believe Prime Minister Mark Carney is pivoting to Europe at the expense of Canada.

We will see how it goes.

Author Colin MacLeod writes:

From defense contracts — like Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets — to aligning our industrial subsidies with the EU’s “Green Deal,” Ottawa is increasingly adopting a “Brussels Effect,” creating new red tape for American firms while cozying up to Paris and Berlin.

Lawyers are assuring Albertans, including First Nations, that no treaties are impacted by this petition.

