Large numbers of Albertans are lining up in freezing weather to sign a petition for independence. If they win independence, they will get a huge raise. However, they need 177,732 valid signatures to move ahead. That is a high bar. They believe Prime Minister Mark Carney is pivoting to Europe at the expense of Canada.

We will see how it goes.

Author Colin MacLeod writes:

From defense contracts — like Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets — to aligning our industrial subsidies with the EU’s “Green Deal,” Ottawa is increasingly adopting a “Brussels Effect,” creating new red tape for American firms while cozying up to Paris and Berlin.

Line up to freedom🦾 Albertans wait for hours because their voice matters.

Independence isn't a slogan — it's a choice.

2 hours after the event started in Queensland in SE Calgary, there was still a large line-up of people waiting to sign the petition.

Lawyers are assuring Albertans, including First Nations, that no treaties are impacted by this petition.