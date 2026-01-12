Albertans Line Up to Sign a Petition for Independence

Large numbers of Albertans are lining up in freezing weather to sign a petition for independence. If they win independence, they will get a huge raise. However, they need 177,732 valid signatures to move ahead. That is a high bar. They believe Prime Minister Mark Carney is pivoting to Europe at the expense of Canada.
We will see how it goes.
Author Colin MacLeod writes:
From defense contracts — like Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets — to aligning our industrial subsidies with the EU’s “Green Deal,” Ottawa is increasingly adopting a “Brussels Effect,” creating new red tape for American firms while cozying up to Paris and Berlin.
Albertans wait for hours because their voice matters.
— the Voice of Republika (@voice_republika) January 11, 2026
2 hours after the event started in Queensland in SE Calgary, there was still a large line-up of people waiting to sign the petition.
— Michael (@agoristnomad) January 11, 2026
Lawyers are assuring Albertans, including First Nations, that no treaties are impacted by this petition.
To our fellow Albertans including all First Nations members in Alberta: there is no need for alarm about Alberta’s independence petition.
Your Treaty rights and Aboriginal rights are not threatened by Alberta independence.
— Keith Wilson, K.C. (@ikwilson) January 12, 2026