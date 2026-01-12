Al Gore Condemns the President for 86ing the UN ‘s Climate Power Grab

I missed this last week. Al Gore is back. Former Vice President Al Gore on Wednesday condemned President Donald Trump’s move to withdraw the U.S. from United Nations-linked climate initiatives.

Gore lives in two massive mansions.

Who can forget him calling President Trump Adolf Hitler for noticing the Climate Change hoax was merely a power grab?

Al Gore: “Our constitution is intended to protect us against a threat identical to Donald Trump. Someone who seeks power at all costs to get more power.” pic.twitter.com/HYl2M4lh64 — Red Pill Dispenser (@redpilldispensr) January 11, 2026

Gore claimed in a post on X that “the most significant challenge of our lifetimes” is “the climate crisis.”

“The ongoing work of the IPCC, UNFCCC, and other global institutions remains essential to safeguarding humanity’s future,” he asserted, referring to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC).

In the presidential memorandum cutting off the climate initiatives, President Trump declared that he has “determined that it is contrary to the interests of the United States to remain a member of, participate in, or otherwise provide support to the organizations listed in section 2 of this memorandum.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement, “As this list begins to demonstrate, what started as a pragmatic framework of international organizations for peace and cooperation has morphed into a sprawling architecture of global governance, often dominated by progressive ideology and detached from national interests.”