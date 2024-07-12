Alec Baldwin’s Manslaughter Case Was Dismissed

The judge in Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial dismissed the case Friday.

The judge agreed with the actor’s lawyers that prosecutors hid evidence that may have been linked to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie “Rust” in 2021.

“There is no way for the court to right this wrong,” said First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer. “The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy.” The dismissal was with prejudice, meaning the involuntary manslaughter case against the actor cannot be filed again.

Baldwin, 66, sobbed and put his face in his hands as Sommer announced her decision. He then embraced his wife, Hilaria, as lawyers and spectators filed out of the courtroom.

Baldwin could have been sentenced to up to 18 months in prison if the jurors had unanimously agreed he committed the felony.