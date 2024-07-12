Biden Advisors Threatened Staffers & Biden Family Members?

CNN reports that a prominent Democrat claimed Biden’s advisors have threatened White House staffers if they leak anything about Biden’s ill health. They said they’d “beat the shit out” of anyone who leaks.

Reporter MJ Lee gave the information to CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

Caveat: This is a report from fake news CNN.

The Story

Lee said, “You know, we talked to a lot of folks who said, ‘Of course we know that he has aged. Of course, we had seen some signs, especially over the last year, of his decline in terms of his physical stamina, his mental clarity.’ But that version of the president that we saw on the debate stage, they said was basically unrecognizable.”

“What my colleagues and I have really reported on is there is a lot of anger and the blame that is being placed on the inner circle of advisers and family members around the president, and what these people say is this really painstakingly choreographed and stage-managed daily operations at the White House around the president that is set up, specifically designed to prevent the public from often seeing the president in these extended unscripted settings.”

“And one thing that many of the folks that we spoke with that they are so furious about is this idea that when people have gone to these inner circle of advisers around the president to express some of these concerns, that they were not taken seriously or really brushed aside,” Lee said.

“This is what one top Democrat told me, they said, “Everyone who expresses any level of suspicion or contrary views, they call everyone, and they beat the shit out of them and say stay on message,” Lee asserted.

She said Biden’s family members were warned not to step out of line.

