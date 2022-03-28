Alert! Biden’s Regime Change Comment Was a Principled Reaction over Refugees?

Biden made an idiot of himself before the world by saying Putin needed to be removed from power, but the administration’s propaganda machine has come up with an excuse.

The US ambassador to NATO Julianna Smith said on Sunday that Biden saying Putin “cannot remain in power” was a “principled human reaction” after meeting with refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The only problem with that excuse is most of us noticed Biden isn’t capable of a principled reaction. He also hasn’t a clue as to what he is saying half the time. Our BS meter went wild with that excuse.

Dana Bash on CNN “State of the Union” asked Smith if the President made a mistake and that’s when she made the comment.

“Well, look, the president had spent the day visiting with Ukrainian refugees. He went to the National Stadium in Warsaw and literally met with hundreds of Ukrainians. He heard their heroic stories as they were fleeing Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine. In the moment, I think that was a principled human reaction to the stories that he had heard that day,” Smith said.

She also claimed the US doesn’t have a policy of regime change in Russia.

“As you have heard from Secretary Blinken and others, the U.S. does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, full stop,” Smith told Bash, referring to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Another excuse that came from the White House officials prior to this latest one is Biden was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change. His point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region.

Uh, no, we don’t believe either of these excuses and we think you might be going for regime change.

Can’t Biden make some kind of gesture of diplomacy?

