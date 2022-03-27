Gates Wants to Force Rich Nations to Go to 100% Synthetic Meat

Bill Gates wants people to go to 100% fake meat. He wants to use regulations to force it through, according to a report on The Hill.

In a recent interview with Technology Review, Gates discussed his new book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” and emphasized the benefits rich nations could produce by moving to “100% synthetic beef.”

“I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef,” Gates said when asked about how countries can help to reduce methane emissions when it comes to food production. “You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time.”

He thinks it will help save the earth. However, it is extremely unhealthy for humans. And, he thinks it’s okay to force it to happen with regulations.

“Impossible and Beyond have a road map, a quality road map, and a cost road map, that makes them totally competitive,” Gates said, referring to popular plant-based meat companies. “As for scale today, they don’t represent 1% of the meat in the world, but they’re on their way.”

While it is an unpopular idea to get rid of cows, Gates said it’s worth it and plants have a lot of benefits. He wants to force us to eat fake meat because he has decided it’s better.

“Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation to totally shift the demand,” Gates said. “So for meat in the middle-income-and-above countries, I do think it’s possible.”

