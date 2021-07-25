Alex Murdaugh’s 9-1-1 call released in double murder – “It’s bad”

















Newly released 911 audio reveals a sobbing Alex Murdaugh breathlessly telling police his wife and son had been shot and killed.

Murdaugh, a high-profile attorney in South Carolina, told dispatchers he had just arrived home when he found his wife and son shot in the kennel.

“I need the police an-an ambulance immediately,” a very emotional Murdaugh begs in the audio, which was released under a Freedom of Information Act request filed by fitsnews.com with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The son was facing a trial on three felony counts for a boating accident in which a young woman died. Passengers were thrown overboard. Her body wasn’t found for a week.

