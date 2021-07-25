Trump’s powerful speech in Arizona

















“WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

This is a Powerful speech by President Trump in Arizona at a Trump student’s rally. The only major network covering his speech was Newsmax.

“We are dedicated to proudly upholding our Judeo-Christian values of our nation’s founding.”

“We embrace free thought, we stand up to political correctness…and we reject the intolerance of left-wing cancel culture.”

Democrats on Twitter are upset with the speech and claim it is misogynistic and patriarchal among other ridiculous comments. Are they truly that happy with cratering jobs, inflation, and wild spending, increasing crime, and hatemongering based on irrelevant characteristics like skin color?

Watch:

Former President Trump ends his rally address with an announcement about 2022 and beyond, the battle against the "Radical left Marxist maniacs." "We embrace free thought, we stand up to political correctness… and we reject the intolerance of left wing cancel culture." pic.twitter.com/hzXMjJBNcd — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 25, 2021

