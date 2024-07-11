Alex Soros Tells Dems to Stop Dissing Joe Biden! Go Joe!

Far-far-far left Alexander Soros tells everyone to cut it out and back Dementia Joe. He doesn’t appear to have America’s best interests at heart. Wanting to keep a man who can hardly walk and speak is not in our best interests. Biden is a national security threat, and has been for nearly four years.

The open borders with unvetted millions coming from all over the world, a failing economy, carving up children, and constant manufactured crises are not in our best interests.

Alex likes Biden’s agenda and thinks Biden has moral character. He’s clearly crazy.


