All Perfectly Normal Michigan Vote Counting

I believe! I don’t want to be censored so make note of the fact that I said I believe everything the Michigan government tells me about voter fraud and I am not a conspiracy theorist. We’re so happy that then-Vice President Pence didn’t delay the electoral count.

That being said, as this meme maker says, it’s so normal that in the 20th time period, the counted duplicate ballots were cast only for Joe Biden.

It’s completely normal for poll workers to change challenged ballots to a straight Democrat ticket by filling up the ballots by themselves…it’s completely normal to add votes from the same batch multiple times…it’s completely normal to have poll center boarded up, and not allow GOP poll watches back in.

You heard it here! It’s NORMAL!

