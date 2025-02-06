All USAID Direct-Hires Globally Are Coming Home to Sit Home

According to the Columbia Journalism Review, USAID supports 6,200 journalists, 707 news outlets, and 279 civil society organizations in the media sector in 30 different countries.

This could be why all the news is the same. The agency is too corrupt to fix. They will have to rebuild it to serve the mission JFK envisioned.

DOGE exposed tremendous fraud and waste at USAID, and the administration is wasting no time in reforming it. Vivek Ramaswamy provides a brief, effective summary of the issue here:

Vivek just ended the Democrat Party by perfectly summing up their abuses with USAID. Dems were essentially bankrolling state-run media and international wokeness by using US tax dollars. The cat is now out of the bag and there’s nothing Dems can do.pic.twitter.com/FXNRqf4HDm — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 6, 2025

The Executive Order for USAID

The Trump administration is placing all direct-hire employees at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) worldwide on administrative leave starting Friday, except for core leadership and “mission-critical” staff, according to an email sent to employees and a message posted on the agency’s website.

It’s a global recall, and all of them have to be back by Saturday and then they can stay home.

The email, titled “The Path Forward,” said direct-hire personnel would be placed on leave starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, “with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership, and specially designated programs.”

“On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm (EST), all USAID direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally,” said an announcement on the USAID website, which has been down since the weekend.

Deep State (bureaucracy) is taking a big hit, losing a funding source.

Liz Cheney is the spawn of this Hellish monstrosity:

Here is an example from Bill Kristol’s lucrative funding source. He went from conservative to very far left, and he was paid royally to do it.

48 vCPUs are throttled curating the USAID grant network for every single EIN, will take a while (~12 hours). Which is fine, it gives @watilo time to prettify it in the morning. Blame the federal government for creating such computational complexity. But here’s a teaser – this… pic.twitter.com/a8v2ERxxXC — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 4, 2025

They contributed heavily to the Clinton Foundation, and their do-nothing daughter, Chelsea, got very rich from it. How will they explain this?

How are the liberals going to explain how Chelsea Clinton became a multi millionaire of american tax dollars? Chelsea Clinton raked in $84 million. That’s your USAID pic.twitter.com/wkTFMV2Qow — Alan Jacoby (@AlanJacobyJr) February 5, 2025

Klaus and the World Economic Forum did well.

And here is, the USAID who bribed this Global Terrorist with $68+ million who controls the propagandists disguised as the media. Terrorist organizations disguised as NGO’s. Barack Obama disguised as a politician. Satanic leaders disguised as religious leaders and mass-murderers… pic.twitter.com/2XmWe603b6 — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) February 6, 2025

USAID is a big scam.

This is the biggest SCAM ever on the American tax payers. USAID was able to hide it during Trump’s first term. Thank God he hired Elon to dig up the dirt. Nothing will get past @DOGE Nothing!!! pic.twitter.com/gMZ72glHW0 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 6, 2025

As an aside, Mr. Trump fired the bizarre Samantha Power:

USAID’s Samantha Power has been FIRED. She claims, “People that work for USAID wanted to make the World a better place…” President Trump calls USAID a Criminal Enterprise. pic.twitter.com/z5Urj4jig9 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) February 6, 2025

Democrats don’t like to be exposed and are calling for Elon Musk to be arrested.

Chants of “lock him up!” ring out about Elon Musk at Democratic Musk protest in DC pic.twitter.com/BTqBR9DFSC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email