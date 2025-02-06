All USAID Direct-Hires Globally Are Coming Home to Sit Home

According to the Columbia Journalism Review, USAID supports 6,200 journalists, 707 news outlets, and 279 civil society organizations in the media sector in 30 different countries.

This could be why all the news is the same. The agency is too corrupt to fix. They will have to rebuild it to serve the mission JFK envisioned.

DOGE exposed tremendous fraud and waste at USAID, and the administration is wasting no time in reforming it. Vivek Ramaswamy provides a brief, effective summary of the issue here:

The Executive Order for USAID

The Trump administration is placing all direct-hire employees at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) worldwide on administrative leave starting Friday, except for core leadership and “mission-critical” staff, according to an email sent to employees and a message posted on the agency’s website.

It’s a global recall, and all of them have to be back by Saturday and then they can stay home.

The email, titled “The Path Forward,” said direct-hire personnel would be placed on leave starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, “with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership, and specially designated programs.”

“On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm (EST), all USAID direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally,” said an announcement on the USAID website, which has been down since the weekend.

Deep State (bureaucracy) is taking a big hit, losing a funding source.

Liz Cheney is the spawn of this Hellish monstrosity:

Here is an example from Bill Kristol’s lucrative funding source. He went from conservative to very far left, and he was paid royally to do it.

They contributed heavily to the Clinton Foundation, and their do-nothing daughter, Chelsea, got very rich from it. How will they explain this?

Klaus and the World Economic Forum did well.

USAID is a big scam.

As an aside, Mr. Trump fired the bizarre Samantha Power:

Democrats don’t like to be exposed and are calling for Elon Musk to be arrested.


