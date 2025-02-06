About 40,000 Federal Workers Are Taking the Buyout So Far

Some staff at USAID have been placed on administrative leave, so they’re leaking to Fortune. They are leaking communications to make it seem as if DOGE and the TRUMP administration are in chaos. There will be some chaos for a while.

USAID only has 1700 people in the foreign service as they give billions away.

The new USAID head, Pete Marocco, sent various employees a note telling them they were on leave. They were told outside working hours, so they didn’t have time to get into their work accounts.

Good idea.

Four lawsuits were filed as the deadline for the buyout approaches on Thursday. They’re trying to say that USAID was formed under the Administrative Procedure Act. However, it was not. JFK formed it through executive order. They just want to delay.

So far, about 40,000 federal workers are going to take the buyout, that’s 2% of the workforce. President Trump was hoping for a 5 to 10%.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on January 28th that the offer is to make our government efficient and productive again. If they don’t want to work in the office, this is their way out

