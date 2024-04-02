Alleged Queens Squatters Sue the Homeowners

Two alleged squatters are suing the owners of a $1 million duplex in Queens. They took it over, allegedly. because it has been empty since January. And now they won’t leave.

The New York Post noted that in the five boroughs, squatters have legal protections if they occupy a property for 30 days.

So where are these squatters getting the money for a lawyer? Is a lawyer doing this pro bono?

In early March, their real estate broker noticed locks had been changed after she found renters for the residence.

The broker, Ejona Bardhi, saw a man in the house. Then, several men exited to intimidate her as she tried to call the police for help.

Squatters Lance Hunt Sr. and Rondie L. Francis presented a lease agreement signed by Bardhi. These agreements can be downloaded online, so who knows.

The couple who own the home, Juliya Fulman and Denis Kurlyand, said the lease agreement does not appear legitimate.

The two ‘alleged’ squatters served up a $25 Shake Shack receipt among several pieces of evidence they claim shows they have legal rights to live in a $930,000 New York home. They have an Uber Eats receipt and a few other pieces of mail to show they were in the home since January. Their evidence is to prove their move-in date was in January.

Francis and Hunt claim they have a lease, have paid rent on the house, and have been illegally locked out.

They are accused of squatting and not paying.

Police told Bardhi the homeowners weren’t allowed to change the locks. They will all be in court on Friday.

NEW: New York City homeowners are embroiled in a legal dispute with the duo after purported squatters enlisted a lawyer to initiate legal action against them.

