90% of People Coming Illegally Fly Into Florida and Texas

Biden is flying 90% of people coming illegally into Florida and Texas to turn the states deep blue and give them House seats and Electoral College votes. The Washington Exxaminer‘s Paul Bedard believes it’s payback for fighting them. Others getting large numbers are New York and California, but most go to Florida.

The US administration said it flies illegal aliens into 40 states. Still, an investigation by Todd Bensman found that 90% are flown into Florida and Texas, the two states rebelling against unvetted illegal immigration.

At least 347,959 illegal aliens flown secretly into the country went directly to airports in Florida and Texas, with Florida receiving the vast majority at 325,995, according to an analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection numbers by the Center for Immigration Studies.

HOW MANY? WE DON’T KNOW

How many immigrants fly to other U.S. cities is still being determined. The government has said there are over 40 final destinations.

“This early evidence suggests that a great many of these inadmissible alien passengers, probably a majority, initially land at international airports in Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Florida,” said CIS, which reported that the program has let in 386,000 people since October 2022. “In fact, Florida turns out to be the top landing and U.S. customs processing zone for this direct-flights parole-and-release program, tallying at nearly 326,000 of the initial arrivals from inception through February.”

CIS investigator Todd Bensman said the program allows “aspiring illegal border crossers” from nine Latin American countries to buy an airline ticket to fly directly to the city of their choice, where they are processed and let go.

These people aren’t vetted, and it is not what Americans want, but Democrats don’t care. They will do anything to have all the power all the time. People who bring in terrorists, criminals, and drug and child sex traffickers will rule over you without any interference.

THIS HAS GONE ON NEARLY TWO YEARS

“Begun in October 2022 for Venezuelans and expanded in January 2023 to Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Colombians, the program approves flight travel authorizations for aspiring illegal border-crossers still in other countries to instead arrange commercial airline passage for themselves over the southern border and then receive temporary but easily renewable ‘humanitarian parole’ from CBP officers at the airport,” Bensman said in his new report. “One incentive to dissuade beneficiaries from illegal border crossings is that the parole program comes with eligibility for renewable work permits.”

This limited information does not tell the full story. CIS began seeking airport locations at home and foreign departure airport locations early last year in a FOIA request.

The administration has declined, citing law enforcement exceptions. CIS has sued because the government violated the Freedom of Information Act.

