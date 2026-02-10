Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Ambulance Chasing Lawyer Bashes ICE Operations

Ambulance Chasing Lawyer Bashes ICE Operations

By
M Dowling
-
1
9

An Olympic curler suggested that it’s wrong to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens. He noted that he is a lawyer to give himself credibility, as he claimed ICE detentions are unconstitutional. American curler Rich Ruohonen criticized ICE at the Winter Olympics, saying it has been a really “tough” time for people in Minnesota.

“We’d be remiss if we didn’t at least mention what’s going on in Minnesota…”

“I am a lawyer, as you know, and we have a constitution… and what’s happening in Minnesota is wrong. There’s no shades of gray. It’s clear.”

No shades of gray, really?

Mr. Ruohonen is not a constitutional lawyer. He’s an ambulance chaser [personal injury] in Minnesota.

Have you noticed that Democrats won’t allow us to deport terrorists, criminals, or any person here illegally, and won’t let us put criminals in prison?

It’s “love” to help illegal aliens.

Previous articleJudge Ends Deportation of Hamas Sympathizer Rümeysa Öztürk
Next articleTeen Planned to Shoot ICE Agents, Maybe Behead Them
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
37 minutes ago

He found a great way to advertise himself for future income and political office.

He even used a fake sport as the means.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x