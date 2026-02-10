Ambulance Chasing Lawyer Bashes ICE Operations

An Olympic curler suggested that it’s wrong to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens. He noted that he is a lawyer to give himself credibility, as he claimed ICE detentions are unconstitutional. American curler Rich Ruohonen criticized ICE at the Winter Olympics, saying it has been a really “tough” time for people in Minnesota.

“We’d be remiss if we didn’t at least mention what’s going on in Minnesota…”

“I am a lawyer, as you know, and we have a constitution… and what’s happening in Minnesota is wrong. There’s no shades of gray. It’s clear.”

No shades of gray, really?

Mr. Ruohonen is not a constitutional lawyer. He’s an ambulance chaser [personal injury] in Minnesota.

Have you noticed that Democrats won’t allow us to deport terrorists, criminals, or any person here illegally, and won’t let us put criminals in prison?

It’s “love” to help illegal aliens.