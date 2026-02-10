Teen Planned to Shoot ICE Agents, Maybe Behead Them

Rayden Coleman, an 18-year-old from St. Helens, conjured up a master plan to follow ICE agents home and decapitate them.

A local newspaper gives us Coleman’s message to a friend:

“im sick and tired of it i’ve been preparing for a while now. but i gotta get on it im done just standing around im gonna get my hands on a firearm and i will actively kill any ice agents i see killing or kidnapping civilians,” Coleman allegedly said in a message to a friend, according to court documents.

Coleman was arrested on February 4 at an assisted living facility where he was employed. There were Molotov cocktails in his car at the time of arrest.

He had also been making payments on an AR. He also had a knife.

Coleman wrote a manifesto outlining plans to create an independent nation called the Cascadia Rangers Coalition. His army would’ve been recruited from the Warm Springs Reservation southeast of Portland.

Coleman told his roommates about his plans, and the information was then conveyed to the police. Coleman admitted his plans and mentioned that he wasn’t serious about the beheadings, and he was simply going to shoot the officers.

Coleman was charged in Columbia County with second-degree attempted assault and six counts each of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device and unlawful possession of a destructive device.

He was arraigned Feb. 6 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is being held in the Columbia County jail with a bail amount of $400,000 and a release hearing scheduled for Feb. 11. A trial has been scheduled for March 31.