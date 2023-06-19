AMC Caves to the Mob, Cancels De-Transitioning Film

AMC Theaters canceled a documentary that gives voice to people who have detransitioned as children and regretted it. AMC caved to the transgender mafia at the Queer Trans Project.

The film – NO WAY BACK: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care – was scheduled to be released on June 21 in theaters across the US.

It features the stories of five people who have detransitioned. Child transitioning is a tragedy, and it’s going on nationwide. Children should not be subjected to these drugs and surgeries before they fully understand what they are getting into. Children can’t know.

If AMC did show the film, it would be a service for families considering this for their children.

Panacol Productions and Deplorable Films present ‘NO WAY BACK: The Reality of Gender Affirming Care’. Showing in select AMC Theaters on June 21st! For ticket reminders visit: https://t.co/0oJ4kfToRO pic.twitter.com/536Usmiwa5 — Deplorable Films (@DeplorableFilms) June 6, 2023

What is called “gender affirming care” has permanently injured thousands. Transition Justice is connecting survivors of experimental gender medicine with legal assistance. If you or your child were harmed by “gender affirming care”, please visit https://t.co/XvZE7xfOoG. pic.twitter.com/t9iqiTp0kV — Transition Justice (@TransJusticeOrg) May 25, 2023

