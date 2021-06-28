America hater Gwen Berry is representing us at the Olympics



















Why do we have people like Gwen Berry represent the nation. She hates the country. Berry came in third in the Olympic hammer throw and turned her back on the US flag.

All nations have their anthem played. What did she think? They wouldn’t play it?

turned away from the American flag as the national anthem played while she and two other athletes stood on the podium at the Olympic trials Saturday, later saying she was “pissed” the “Star-Spangled Banner” played as she received her bronze medal, reports the NY Post.

Gwen Berry, who qualified for her second U.S. Olympic team during the trials, shifted to face the stands rather than the flag before holding up a black shirt that read, “Activist Athlete.”

“I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose,” Berry said of the anthem being played. “I was pissed, to be honest.

“They had enough opportunities to play the national anthem before we got up there,” Berry said in Oregon, where the trials are being held. “I was thinking about what I should do. Eventually I stayed there and I swayed, I put my shirt over my head.

Despite her bad behavior during the anthem, Berry called out the Olympic trial organizers as being inappropriate — to her. “It was real disrespectful,” she said.

And she isn’t?

‘”I didn’t really want to be up there,” she said. “Like I said, it was a setup. I was hot, I was ready to take my pictures and get into some shade.”

