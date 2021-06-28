Economics professor spreads Soviet propaganda on Twitter



















Kyle Becker called Professor Asatar Bair a “scumbag” and indeed that is the case. Bair is a California economics professor spreading lies and Soviet, literally Soviet, propaganda on Twitter.

Dorsey, @Jack, has no problem with this, just Donald Trump and everyone on the Right. It tells you where he’s coming from. Maybe he should quit the drugs.

The Soviets under Stalin were monsters. Stalin was a monster.

Bair wrote on Twitter:

People say I ‘idolize’ Stalin. Not true, I hold a fair and balanced view. The man was neither savior nor saint, but he was, at once, a very successful revolutionary, a great contributor to Marxist theory, and said to be a great listener and collaborator during discussions

and then there are his successes as a leader. First, the foresight to fear a belligerent German fascism, then the tactical ability to successfully defeat the world’s greatest invading army, combined with the strength to make tough decisions that have no easy answers

I simply think one should read everything the man wrote and then make up your own mind

I would certainly conclude that he is one of the great leaders of the 20th c though

Is this man insane? Stalin was always a vicious ruler who only joined with the Allies because Hitler was coming for him. Without Britain and the US, Stalin was done.

When one of Stalin’s victims tweeted back, Bair wrote this:

That is a sad story, and I’m genuinely sad to hear it. However, for each story like this, there are a hundred stories of people who were able to live far longer, better lives directly because of Soviet socialism. Such are the contradictions of all politics — Dr. Asatar Bair (@asatarbair) June 27, 2021

The responses were better than I could come up with:

I would like the see all the Stalin lovers defend this one pic.twitter.com/GzabmKcObn — NOTpotatoBolshevik (@NotPotBol) June 27, 2021

Stalin was a good listener. Hitler loved dogs. Admirable qualities, surely. Right Dr. Bair? https://t.co/J24O3WfGkS — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 27, 2021

Joseph Stalin’s first son shot himself because of his father’s harshness towards him but survived. When Stalin heard the news he laughed and joked “He can’t even shoot straight”. pic.twitter.com/X4kZqUt1Wu — WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) June 27, 2021

I was suspended from twitter for posting a GIF of Stalin. Meanwhile: https://t.co/XIenQPyQNc — Austin Petersen 🇺🇲 (@AP4Liberty) June 27, 2021

I can’t believe I feel compelled to say this. But Stalin was not, in fact, a great listener. https://t.co/qUw6Tt7D5z — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 27, 2021

Using the most charitable numbers possible, Stalin ruled over an authoritarian system whose security services executed 800k lives, forced labor camps ended 750k lives, and ethnic deportations ended 600k lives. None of these deaths served any worthy goal. Stop glorifying this man. pic.twitter.com/mREqXuK76I — SDL (@SocDoneLeft) June 27, 2021

Related

















