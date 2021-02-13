America-hater Ilhan Omar gets a big new job in the House









Minneosta Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, who hates America and Israel, and doesn’t have much love for white people or Christians, just got a new job in the House. She has been named vice chair of a committee dealing with global human rights issues.

Omar, 38, now in her second term in Congress after initially being elected in 2018 and then reelected last year, has been named vice chairwoman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s subcommittee on Africa and global human rights issues. The Democrat is a native of Somalia who emigrated to the U.S. with her family as a teenager.

Her office has confirmed the assignment. Omar commented in a statement to the Star Tribune of Minneapolis, “Upholding basic human rights around the world is a core priority for me and the Fifth District of Minnesota. As someone who represents a large African diaspora community and is the first African-born immigrant to serve in Congress, I am particularly excited to play a leadership role in overseeing our international aid and foreign policy on the continent.”

She loves riots too so they can fundamentally change America:

Ilhan Omar praises “uprisings” in Minneapolis and Kenosha to “fundamentally change” Americahttps://t.co/21ZnfMRDW1 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 6, 2020

Pete Hegseth, who is from Minnesota, responded:

“The idea that Ilhan Omar is even on the foreign affairs, foreign relations committee, is absurd,” Hegseth said. ” Now she’s a vice chair of a subcommittee … This is the modern-day Democrat Party – anti-Americanism writ large,” the former National Guard officer said.

Hegseth pointed to past Omar remarks on Fox News with Mark Steyn last night.

Some people did something” comment about 9/11, other remarks about the “Black Hawk down” tragedy in Somalia that involved U.S. service members and her “all about the Benjamins” quote about Israel.

“We know who she is. … Her view of foreign policy is, it’s all Jewish-financed American imperialism. We’re the problem in the world,” Hegseth said.

“Minnesota welcomed her, housed her, fed her, educated her, empowered her, elevated her and then elected her,” Hegseth said, “and ultimately when she sees the United States, she sees a racist, oppressive or torturous country. When she looks back at Somalia, it’s blissful. Those are her words, not mine.

“And unfortunately … her district in Minnesota has sent more of its residents to go fight with ISIS, on their side, than any other district in America. … So she’s got a little bit of a terrorism problem in her backyard that she hasn’t addressed. But you can ‘fail up’ in the United States House – and get a vice chairmanship.”

