Joe & Jill walk around nursing home display on the WH Lawn

Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill walked around some big cutouts of hearts labeled ‘healing,’ ‘unity,’ ‘love,’ ‘courage,’ and more, after he spent the past few weeks impeaching the former president, trashing his supporters, opening borders, killing jobs, violating his own religion, and unofficially declaring himself a dictator.
We’re not feeling it, Joe. And you can only see them if you’re a reporter since there are fences and Guards everywhere.
We hear there will be an inflatable leprechaun ballon on the lawn for St. Patrick’s Day.
The White House is starting to look like a nursing home, that’s true.
The White House is starting to look like a nursing home
— Alice (@themodalice) February 12, 2021
Jen Psaki actually said all these lovely emotions are back because cardboard cutouts really drive home love and unity:
Compassion and kindness is back
— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 12, 2021
Bwahaha! There is a reason we are the laughingstock of the world.
(S)elections have consequences.
External throat cutting enemies tremble in fear of the unity. (not really)
Locally the biotech facility has the heroes work here sign back up but the wind is very peppy today.
Omar designed a precious little valentine heart and it says…infidel slut. (sarc)