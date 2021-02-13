Joe & Jill walk around nursing home display on the WH Lawn









Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill walked around some big cutouts of hearts labeled ‘healing,’ ‘unity,’ ‘love,’ ‘courage,’ and more, after he spent the past few weeks impeaching the former president, trashing his supporters, opening borders, killing jobs, violating his own religion, and unofficially declaring himself a dictator.

We’re not feeling it, Joe. And you can only see them if you’re a reporter since there are fences and Guards everywhere.

We hear there will be an inflatable leprechaun ballon on the lawn for St. Patrick’s Day.

The White House is starting to look like a nursing home, that’s true.

The White House is starting to look like a nursing homepic.twitter.com/mF3PJK4fLS — Alice (@themodalice) February 12, 2021

Jen Psaki actually said all these lovely emotions are back because cardboard cutouts really drive home love and unity:

Compassion and kindness is back https://t.co/vibvRrCCMr — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 12, 2021

