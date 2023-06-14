America Pravda Refuses to Report & Here’s Another Leak

Redstate received a bombshell leak from a national security source that US intelligence believes the Ukrainian Oligarch who bribed Joe and Hunter Biden might also be an SVR asset. SVR (Sluzhba vneshney razvedki Rossiyskoy Federatsii) is the Russian Intelligence Service, formerly KGB.

The name of the source was recently released. The whistleblower has been named. It is Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of the Ukrainian oil & gas company, Burisma.

“The US intelligence community has a high degree of confidence in their assessment of Zlochevsky as SVR. This is not a new assessment; the intelligence community under Obama knew this, and Obama was briefed on it. Joe Biden and Victoria Nuland were briefed as well.”

Is the CIA planning to discredit Mr. Zlochevsky, or is this true? The CIA is completely discredited, and the leadership is not American. They’re tweeting about PRIDE month now. PRIDE month has one purpose, and that is to dismantle the country’s values from within.

We now know that we can’t trust anything from the US intelligence service. There is also the fact that everything is blamed on Russia. This sounds like it’s planted. We’ll see what follows. Given all that, it could be accurate. If true, is Biden compromised even more?

For those who don’t know what is happening, Joe Biden is credibly accused of bribery that could rise to the level of treason. He is accused of taking a $5 million bribe to force Ukraine to fire the prosecutor in the Burisma investigation case. In addition to the bribe, Joe Biden’s unqualified son and his partner were installed on Burisma’s board. Hunter was paid $50,000 a month for seemingly doing nothing.

The media is wholly and completely uninterested in the bribery-treason case.

Network news channels ABC, CBS, and NBC spent zero time on the alleged Biden “bribery” scandal, compared to 291 minutes on the Trump indictment, according to a Media Research Center (MRC) report.

MRC gave this clip as an example of the coverage. We aren’t just talking a double-standard. We’re talking American Pravda. Actually, we’re worse than the current Pravda. They put up a facade of honesty.

