American Idol hits new low after Claudia Conway’s performance









Kellyanne Conway’s 16-year-old daughter Claudia performed on the American Idol stage tonight during Hollywood Week. She proved she can’t sing and she can’t perform. Apparently the judges are more interested in ratings than in singing.



During Claudia’s February audition, Idol judge Katy Perry stopped her and asked her to sing something else. Claudia sang another equally dreadful song while her loud-mouthed father accompanied her on the piano. It seems the world famous American Idol judges were afraid to tell Claudia the truth. Or maybe they thought they would get more viewers if the social media influencer were on the show.



Tonight, sporting a new hair color, Claudia butchered yet another song. Only a short clip of her performance was aired. Much more and everyone would have realized how bad she was.





But at least she comes by it naturally. After Claudia advanced to the next round her mother, Kellyanne Conway, tried to sing a song to her obviously embarrassed daughter. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Kellyann was President Trump’s former campaign manager and Senior Counselor.



“American Idol” and its judges lost all credibility when they advanced Claudia in the alleged singing competition. Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry are charged with selecting the cream of the singing crop in the 19th season of the popular show.



The three legendary music icons together have amassed over 500 nominations and over 150 wins in various singing award categories. Their combined music careers have spanned almost a century. They should know a great singer when they hear one.



But tonight they were tone deaf.







