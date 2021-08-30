American U students and staff abandoned, marked by Taliban, help them!

















Hundreds of Afghan students and staff from American University are stranded in Kabul. They are among those whose names and passport information were given to the Taliban/Haqqani network. The stranded Afghans and Americans were told evacuations were canceled. They are terrified.

If you know someone you can send this information to and save them, please do it immediately.

NEW: Hundreds of Afghan students & alumni of American University in Kabul told evacuations are canceled after 7 hours waiting in buses today to get to the airport. They are in panic and say their names and passport information was shared with the Taliban.https://t.co/5TeA6N59z9 — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) August 29, 2021

The Taliban took a photo of themselves outside the university calling them “wolves.”

Hundreds of students from the American University of Afghanistan are stranded in Kabul. “The Taliban posted a picture of themselves at the entrance of a university building saying they were where America trained infidel “wolves” to corrupt Muslims minds” https://t.co/PU50HZ192U pic.twitter.com/N4srKlt4Nw — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 30, 2021

They are abandoned and terrified.

Students at the American University of Afghanistan say they feel abandoned, many have been sending me messages. They say they've been receiving threatening messages. This from one student "We only have hours left before this trP becomes our life prison or even death sentence" pic.twitter.com/ki8eUHxMa4 — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 30, 2021

