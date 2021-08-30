American U students and staff abandoned, marked by Taliban, help them!

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Hundreds of Afghan students and staff from American University are stranded in Kabul. They are among those whose names and passport information were given to the Taliban/Haqqani network. The stranded Afghans and Americans were told evacuations were canceled. They are terrified.

If you know someone you can send this information to and save them, please do it immediately.

The Taliban took a photo of themselves outside the university calling them “wolves.”

They are abandoned and terrified.


