Journalist: Afghanistan rescue teams fear US government

















Independent journalist Emily Miller reported that the volunteers trying to rescue Americans and others from Afghanistan will have no exit assistance from the State or Defense Departments. It’s worse than that. They appear to be blocking them.

“The state dep and military command at the airport have informed several former spec ops guys running these private ops that they have no exit assistance and they are at the mercy of the TB. They are sitting ducks for the terrorists all these guys have been fighting for 20 yrs.” — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

Journalist Adam Houseley confirmed that the “State Dept is blocking private firms from extracting Americans from Afghanistan? Plus requested surrounding countries deny airport access to them for refueling?”

[We do know China is active on the ground, blocking transmissions. Are they involved in this? What is going on?]

This is happening https://t.co/JKA8GqNuTd — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 29, 2021

How is this even possible? What possible reason could they have?

The volunteers rescuing people fear their government. They are afraid “they and their families will become targets back home – if they make it home.”

On the retired Special Ops PATRIOTS who are rescuing people in Afghanistan: “These guys in theater right now are becoming scared that they and their families will become targets back home. If they make it home.” — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

You might want to read the thread on this link by a former special operator in Afghanistan.

