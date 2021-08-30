Journalist: Afghanistan rescue teams fear US government

Independent journalist Emily Miller reported that the volunteers trying to rescue Americans and others from Afghanistan will have no exit assistance from the State or Defense Departments. It’s worse than that. They appear to be blocking them.
“The state dep and military command at the airport have informed several former spec ops guys running these private ops that they have no exit assistance and they are at the mercy of the TB. They are sitting ducks for the terrorists all these guys have been fighting for 20 yrs.”
— Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021
Journalist Adam Houseley confirmed that the “State Dept is blocking private firms from extracting Americans from Afghanistan? Plus requested surrounding countries deny airport access to them for refueling?”
[We do know China is active on the ground, blocking transmissions. Are they involved in this? What is going on?]
This is happening https://t.co/JKA8GqNuTd
— Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 29, 2021
How is this even possible? What possible reason could they have?
The volunteers rescuing people fear their government. They are afraid “they and their families will become targets back home – if they make it home.”
On the retired Special Ops PATRIOTS who are rescuing people in Afghanistan:
“These guys in theater right now are becoming scared that they and their families will become targets back home. If they make it home.”
— Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021
You might want to read the thread on this link by a former special operator in Afghanistan.
Some could say it’s because of the lack of vetting, but is the Government doing effective vetting themselves. No one legitimately believes that. This is troubling and disturbing when we hear the 82nd Airborne is complicit in forbidding access to outbound flights. It is doubtful the public will find out what is going on. The press at briefings will ask a general question on the matter and receive a non-answer.
In typical fashion the Pentagon right now is giving the statistics of the operation. Using numbers is the method to hide failures. Oh wow, in Haiti they have flown 560 sorties. Let’s see if the question about killing an interpreter and the family. Most of the questions are about the rocket attack. Evidently the reporters aren’t all that concerned about Americans left behind since only one question is evidently sufficient.
When, and if, they hold hearings, it should be done in a prosecutorial manner. Instead of five minute questions, one person needs to drill down with whatever answers are given. This would prevent a filibuster by the person being investigated.
5400 of 112,000 are Americans. I love how they always speaks in terms of, “we can’t verify….”.
Or, “we can’t confirm…”. Not Once will these Pentagon Brass say, “We need to check on that…”.
These reporters will just take whatever crap these two put out without holding them to task.