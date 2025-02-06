Americans Leaking to Tren de Aragua to Keep Them in the Country

Border Czar Tom Homan told Fox News host Harris Faulkner today that he is working with the Department of Justice to prosecute leakers and protesters who cross the line to aid illegals in these sanctuary cities.

Americans Leaking to the Vicious Tren de Aragua Gang

Information about a raid targeting Tren De Aragua yesterday in Denver was leaked to the media. It compromised the mission and put his officers in danger. Only one gang member was arrested because the rest had fled the targeted locations.

Homan said he knows how this got leaked, and he’s going to deal with that himself. But for these activists with bullhorns who show up to these raids to aid these illegals, Homan says they may soon find themselves in handcuffs.

“This is not a joke. This is serious business. They need to stop, or we will prosecute them through the Department of Justice.”

And he’s not just talking about activists. Everyone is fair game if they break the law, including prevaricator Governor Phil Murphy, who said he’s protecting an illegal on his property, which may or may not be true.

Holy shit. Someone leaked ICE’s plan to the Tren de Aragua gang before their operations this morning in Aurora, CO. Tom Homan said he’s contacting the DOJ about prosecuting the leaker. There is a traitor among the ranks.pic.twitter.com/wehFT2O6Hs — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 6, 2025

