Leftist Judges Block Buyouts, Corruption Exposure, Birthright Scam

Sen. Chuck U Schumer said Democrats would stop the Trump agenda with their leftist judges. It has begun. Leftist judges are delaying the Trump agenda, but it won’t work.

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole in Massachusetts ordered the deadline for the buyouts of federal workers to be paused until at least Feb. 10 while litigation over the directive continues.

He bought the unions time to stop the agenda.

The American Federation of Government Employees and other unions sued to block the buyout offer, which said employees would be paid for eight months if they left willingly. The unions said agencies couldn’t promise salaries and benefits beyond what Congress has already authorized, which only extends through March. They also warned employees that they might not get paid if they resigned, and those who refused faced losing their jobs.

The Treasury Payment System

Also, from the Wall Street Journal, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly signed a temporary agreement that limits the sharing of sensitive Treasury data amid a dispute over access granted to Elon Musk’s allies.

It allows two Musk allies, who are Treasury employees, to continue to access a payment system containing millions of Americans’ personal and financial data.

It bans the two men, Tom Krause and Marko Elez, from sharing sensitive Treasury data with anyone outside the agency. She also limited Krause and Elez to “read-only” access, meaning they can read records but not alter them.

[She is silencing them. Sensitive means embarrassing to Democrats.]

Leftist Judge Kollar-Kotelly said the agreement is intended to “preserve the status quo” until she can hear legal arguments on the case.

Her order limits anyone who is not a government employee, and that includes Elon Musk.

We’ve written about this judge before. She put a pro-life grandma in prison. Don’t get in the way of a far-left Democrat and baby annihilation.

Birthright Citizenship

Everyone knows by now that the left doesn’t want the birthright citizenship case heard. Anchor babies give them House seats and future voters.

Yesterday, a leftist judge issued a nationwide injunction to stop it. Illegal aliens were never promised that their children could be citizens. A leftist Justice put it in a footnote decades ago, but it was never reviewed. We need to get this to the Supreme Court.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman heard arguments Wednesday over a request by five pregnant undocumented women to block Trump’s Day-1 executive order seeking to redefine the meaning of the 14th Amendment to exclude the children of undocumented immigrants from birthright citizenship.

“The denial of the precious right to citizenship will cause irreparable harm,” Judge Boardman said in handing down her order. “It has been said the right to U.S. citizenship is a right no less precious than life or liberty. If the court does not enjoin enforcement of the executive order, children subject to the order will be denied the rights and benefits of U.S. citizenship and their parents will face instability.”

She then said a national injunction is appropriate.

It’s actually a scam. We have tourists coming to have their babies so they can take advantage, to say nothing of illegal future Democrats pouring in.

