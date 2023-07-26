Americans Must Have Visas to Travel in 30 European Countries

Europe will require Americans to get visas to travel to 30 European countries. Right now, it’s only an annoyance, but it does signal the beginning of restricted travel. We saw the controls put on travel during the pandemic. One concern is that restricted travel could quickly come into play for climate change or anything the globalists concoct.

Watch:

THE PROCESS IS SIMPLE AND SWIFT FOR NOW

Beginning in 2024, the European Union will require visitors to get pre-approval via the European Travel Information and Authorisation System — and that goes for summer jet-setters from the US.

According to the New York Post, before securing tickets, lodging, or a reservation at that trendy hotspot you saw on TikTok, vacationers must submit an ETIAS application for approximately $8.

Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will also have to acquire visas.

Applicants must provide travel documentation, such as a passport, personal information, education level, current occupation, anticipated trip details, and any criminal convictions. Actually, they’re not exactly like visas since the process is simpler.

While most applications are processed within minutes, some take longer to yield a decision, and the European Union advises visitors to apply “well in advance.”

It could take 4 to 30 days. Visas are valid for three years. The travel authorization is only necessary to enter 30 European countries, including Spain, Germany, France, and Greece.

“The goal of ETIAS is to tighten border security, as well as digitally screen and track travelers entering and leaving EU countries. Its purpose and application process are similar to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) program for visitors headed to the US—a fact that has also made many people more understanding of the new requirement.

Freedom is gradually going down in the once-free West for many reasons.

For safety, we should do the same thing. We have illegal aliens flying in and overstaying, with nothing done about it. No advanced countries have open borders as does the US under globalist Democrats.

Related