Riding the NYC Subway with a Woman Ripping Down Ads

Now this is interesting. In New York City, a woman started ripping down the vulgar sexual transgender ads that children get to see. The ads are for things like “pansexuals,” and this woman said they’re trying to normalize it.

She said this is “divide and conquer…the government is against us, you guys don’t see it.”

The woman was supported by at least one woman on the train, and a man helped tear the garbage down.

She’s right, it’s crazy, and it’s surprising to see someone address it in New York City. The lady is my hero, so is the young man. Too bad everyone on the train doesn’t get it.

New York City subway. Something’s afoot 👀 https://t.co/4MJTF9SRLG — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) July 23, 2023

