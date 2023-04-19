Americans Support the Bud Light Boycott 3 to 1

Americans support the boycott of Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light beer. By a margin of 3 to 1, Americans say corporations pay too much attention to transgender issues.

Even a plurality of 18-39’s say “too much.”

Rasmussen refers to it as Bud Flight. Rasmussen’s Mark Mitchell says they stepped into a “hornet’s nest.” Transgenderism doesn’t have much support in the corporate sphere.

[The fact that it was published so soon after the murder of six Christians, including three children, might have affected peoples’ opinions.]

Look at those numbers for 40-64 year-olds.@budlight – is that where most of your customers are? https://t.co/VpgVFoH170 pic.twitter.com/s6V5XUErZC — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 18, 2023

MIKE’S WORSE

Worse than Bud Light is Nike’s constant promotion of LGBTQIA+ PRIDE events for children of all ages.

A gay group in Memphis, Tennessee is holding its “Queer Youth Field Day,” for young people 13-25 who are LGBT… or allies to play sports.

It lures children in with bouncy houses, obstacle courses, face painting, tie-dye, and more. The LGBT… movement is all about sex.

Nike’s slogan is Just Do it. No, let’s not.

Why can’t they leave the children out of this?

And then there’s this! Where’s Carrie Nation when you need her?

All these beer and alcohol companies are getting people to stop drinking faster than any AA meetings 🙌😂😂 https://t.co/In1DRO3KNx — Nadia Salvino 🇺🇸 (@Nadiasalvino) April 7, 2023

Related