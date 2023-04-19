Consumer’s Research Offers New WOKE ALERTS!

by Mark Schwendau

Earlier this month, we reported about a website that allows consumers and investors a place to go to determine a company’s or product’s position relative to the woke movement.

Just last week, a conservative nonprofit named Consumer’s Research launched a new text alert system designed to warn shoppers to avoid products from companies catering to the “woke agenda.” Consumer’s Research is America’s oldest consumer protection agency dating back to 1929.

Executive director Will Hild was featured on a recent episode of Sky News Australia, where he reported their new app had 40,000 downloads on the first day of its offering.

Consumers’ Research is a Washington, DC-based group addressing social policy narratives and conservative consumerism dollars. Friday, it introduced the “Woke Alert” application. For conservative shoppers, it is as simple as entering a phone number. They will then receive text updates on companies deemed to have strayed too far left in marketing and other strategies to the point of being offensive to conservative values.

“Many corporations are putting progressive activists and their dangerous agendas ahead of customers,” the sign-up page reads. “They’ll only succeed if we look the other way.”

As of last Friday, the group had already issued warnings on Bud Light for their “365 Days a Woman” ad campaign featuring trans activist Dylan Mulvaney after Anheuser-Busch and Jack Daniel’s which did their 2021 “Small Town, Big Pride” ad campaign. In that ad, they partnered with trans activists drag queens Bebe Zahara Benet, Manila Luzon, and Trinity the Tuck, as was reported by Newsweek last week.

The Woke Alert launch is supported by a six-figure ad campaign to drive interested users, Axios reported. “We are launching ‘Woke Alerts’ to help consumers make better-informed decisions about where to spend their money,” executive director Hild told that outlet.

“We believe companies should focus on their customers and not woke politicians and progressive activists.”

“Woke alerts’ launched to warn consumers of companies with left-wing agenda.”

Lefty talking heads were quick to attack Consumers’ Research’s new effort.

“I hate to break it to the radical right, but people in this country are a lot more concerned about paying for an eighty-dollar tank of gas than the color of their Budweiser bottle,” Anna Bahr, a political consultant with Left Flank Strategies, told Axios.

“The right wing is hell-bent on moving our country backward, and this new text service is laughable,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) agreed.

It seems odd these two lefties would wrongfully choose words like “radical” and “backward” to dismiss the majority of this country who want to see us hold to traditional family values while remaining true to the heritage of the American way. Consumers’ Research holds that this so-called “movement” is another ideological play by the left. The group cited Jack Daniel’s for its 2021 campaign that featured drag queens. This display of sexual deviancy is truly radical, according to most Americans. It does not represent the way forward for America to that same majority either.

The Consumer’s Research website features a tracker of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) legislation which we here at Independent Sentinel also reported on a short while ago in an article headlined, “ESG Investing is Getting Put on Blast!”

Laughably, left-leaning outfits like the Washington Post have expressed concerns about Consumer Research funding while not showing the same interest in the dark money being pumped into socialist left-leaning organizations. The Post reported Consumer’s Research had a budget of 8 million dollars in 2021.

Congressional Republicans have threatened to hold hearings to spotlight what they see as an overtly political progressive agenda infiltrating corporate America and its commercial ad messaging. Consumer’’ Research has prepared and released a 30-page roadmap for House Republicans to use at any such future public hearings to argue against the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) movement as introduced by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related