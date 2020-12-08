America’s #1 Network deceptively edited a video of a suffering business owner

NBC ‘News’ deceptively edited an LA bar & grill owner’s video because they’re liars. They have done it before. The fake newsers are deceiving and manipulating the people who rely on them.
Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill owner Angela Marsden filmed herself complaining that a Hollywood crew had been allowed to set up an outdoor dining area a few yards from where her restaurant’s outdoor dining patio was forced to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She is suffering, and so are her employees.
It’s actually a heartbreaking video. If you haven’t seen it, here is part of it:
LOCKDOWN HYPOCRISY: Los Angeles restaurant owner Angela Marsden details the double standard imposed by Governor Newsom and more – via Newsmax TV’s ‘Spicer & Co.’ https://t.co/VlT7z8v2lm pic.twitter.com/xZZUy02gil
— Newsmax (@newsmax) December 8, 2020
NBC ‘NEWS’ IS A DISGRACE
The New York Times reported that NBC comedy “Good Girls” was the production that required catering only feet away from the shuttered Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill. Still, NBC News apparently didn’t want its corporate sibling to be part of the story.
According to the Media Research Center, NBC’s “Sunday Today” aired a segment about businesses suffering from coronavirus lockdowns and used part of Marsden’s viral video but didn’t inform viewers why she was worked up.
“Reporter Meagan Fitzgerald deceptively edited out Marsden pointing to the hypocrisy with the tents and tables. Worse yet, NBC covered up the fact that the catering was for NBC’s comedy show, ‘Good Girls,’” MRC analyst Nicholas Fondacaro wrote.
“Fitzgerald even chided people like Marsden as not important, declaring: ‘Businesses and livelihoods hit hard. But the toughest toll of all is losing loved ones.’ And at no point did she disclose that the catering was for the NBC comedy show,” Fondacaro continued.
NBC’s motto is “America’s #1 Network.”
Read earlier that SNL got an exemption for their clapping seals err I mean live audience so not only are they liars but also hypocrites.
The level of arrogance and hubris emanating from the useful CCP/CPUSA idiots is stunning.
The comrades think that they have it all wrapped up with the perfect Plandemic and the Big Steal.
Meanwhile the fat lady is napping after several cream horns and an extra gigantorific supersized larger sugar water fructose pop.
Maybe the Frankenfood and dangerous additives in most of the ingredients has made the masses brains fried to a crisp?
NBC is exemplary of all the other fake news networks. They’re ALL dishonest! We should never trust them again.
Boycott them all! Let them all die on the vine!
But,,,but,,,but “We’re all in this together”, says the news-reader. All the little Covid nazis out there are just fine with it all, since jobs and salary are guaranteed, such As media, government employees, including teachers. Look at who still gets paid and you will know, beyond any doubt, which side they are on.