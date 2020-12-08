Marie Antoinette Pelosi will help you now, America, not before, but now

Fox News contributor and former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy was madder than Hell at Nancy Pelosi.

After several months of stalled negotiations, Pelosi now seems to agree to a smaller, $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package.

“That is a total game-charger: a new president and a vaccine,” Pelosi said in a clip played by Fox News anchor Dana Perino on Monday afternoon’s “The Daily Briefing.” “It’s for a shorter period of time, but that’s OK now, because we have a new president.”

Now that there is a Democrat coming into office, she will help desperate Americans, not before.

“That’s one of the dumbest and also most despicable things I have ever heard an alleged leader say,” Gowdy began.

