An American History of Voter Fraud

Although released in 2022, this film is timely since election rigging today would make Tammany Hall and Boss Tweed look like pikers. Violent abductions – cooping – took over the 19th century. It is believed that Edgar Allen Poe was a victim of cooping.

You will hear about the hearings over the Johnson elections, Carter calling for universal voting, ballot stuffing, tampering of absentee ballots, fake ID voting, motor voter, dead people voting, and the problem of ineligible voters.

American History of Voter Fraud Released July 4th 2022 A film by @lovelilahart and myself The film covers election rigging in the United States 1800s-2022 Both parties have been caught rigging general and primary elections pic.twitter.com/wNnwoz5DQH — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 6, 2023

